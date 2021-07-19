Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 30,650 shares.The stock last traded at $29.51 and had previously closed at $29.20.

CALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $3,923,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

