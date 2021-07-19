Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

CPT traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.79. 5,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,151. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 127.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

