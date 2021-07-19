Canadian National Railway (CNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.50 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$131.65 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.99. The stock has a market cap of C$93.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.15.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.