Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 11,852 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 3,283.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 112,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 368,248 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.