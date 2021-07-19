Capital Analysts LLC Buys 495 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $922.54.

BLK stock opened at $875.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total value of $815,320.00. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

