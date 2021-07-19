Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7,130.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,480,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

