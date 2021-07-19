Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $311.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

