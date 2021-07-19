Capital Analysts LLC Invests $1.48 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

IWL opened at $103.93 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

