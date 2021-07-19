Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,208,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,295,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,445,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $75,221,000. Saya Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $6,637,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.