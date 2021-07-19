Capital Analysts LLC Sells 944 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

