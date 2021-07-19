Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,547 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 94.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 155,253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

