Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $134.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.