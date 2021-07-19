Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.60 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

