Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

