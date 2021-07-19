Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 16,409 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tronox were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROX opened at $18.67 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

