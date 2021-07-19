Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,037 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,650,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,509,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41.

