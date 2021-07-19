CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 24,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $2,533,920.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 41.9% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

