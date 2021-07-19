Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up 2.2% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

Shares of CSL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,955. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

