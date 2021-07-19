CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim Sells 26,097 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMX opened at $130.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CarMax by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

