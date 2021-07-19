CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.93.

CarMax stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

