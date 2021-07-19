Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,567 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $262,704,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 583,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.