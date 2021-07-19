Carr’s Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.18 (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CARR traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.92). 108,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Peter Page acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

