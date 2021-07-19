Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $108.81 Million Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Docebo comprises about 10.1% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.75% of Docebo worth $108,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Docebo stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

