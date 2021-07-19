Ccore Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,683.97 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $28,683.97 and $114.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013229 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00764588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

