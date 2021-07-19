Centerbridge Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Colicity accounts for about 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLIU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000.

Colicity stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,928. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

