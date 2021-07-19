Centerbridge Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. AF Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQU remained flat at $$9.98 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,130. AF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

