Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Insider Harley Dalton Acquires 200,000 Shares

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) insider Harley Dalton acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,400.00 ($13,857.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Change Financial Company Profile
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.