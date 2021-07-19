Charles R. Schwab Sells 44,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Charles R. Schwab sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $7,824,080.00.

SCHW stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.32.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

