Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 5.7%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $81.35. 73,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,567,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,777.50, a PEG ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

