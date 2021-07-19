Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $169.30 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00772643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

