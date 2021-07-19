Chimpion (BNANA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $462,142.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $60.01 million and $462,142.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00006141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00771569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.