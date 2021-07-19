China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
About China Gold International Resources
