China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS JINFF opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

