China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,860,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHNC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 6,582,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,615,945. China Infrastructure Construction has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get China Infrastructure Construction alerts:

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.