China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.74

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 16020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.