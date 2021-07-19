China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.74

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 16020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
