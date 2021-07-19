China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Update

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNWHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631. China Networks International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

