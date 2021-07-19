China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Short Interest Update

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CNWHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631. China Networks International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38.
About China Networks International
Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for China Networks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Networks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.