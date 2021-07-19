China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,924 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

Shares of SNP opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

