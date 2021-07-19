China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 39,296 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $602.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

