Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director John J. Scelfo Sells 45,000 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,551.16. 250,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,704. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,626.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,433.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

