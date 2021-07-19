Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lowered by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,086,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75,096 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 14.8% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,543,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,666.74.

CMG stock traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,551.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,944. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,430.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

