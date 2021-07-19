CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

