CIBC Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to C$21.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

IPPLF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

