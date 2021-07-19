CIBC Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

