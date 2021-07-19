Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $113,400.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ciena by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ciena by 545.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

