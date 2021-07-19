Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NYSE XEC opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

