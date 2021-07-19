CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

CIT Group has raised its dividend by 129.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CIT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.73. 31,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67. CIT Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

