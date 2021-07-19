Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,097,364 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,097,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.