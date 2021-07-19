Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,470,007 Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,470,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.87% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $21,151,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $12,112,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $8,721,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $7,752,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $7,280,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.73 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.