Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 919.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,075 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,013,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 982,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05.

