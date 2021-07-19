Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,704 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 7.25% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000.

VCEB stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

