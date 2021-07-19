Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $10.99 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 244,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $14,335,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Coursera news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,393 in the last ninety days.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

